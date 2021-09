Marie Kondo’s Tidying Ways Go Deeper Than Just Sparking Joy In A Pandemic

In the first episode, Logan, a nursery owner, is brought to tears as he praises the eye-opening experience of cleaning out his garden alongside his sister and father. He realises this is what he’s always wanted and imagined: to have a special connection and bond with his family. And it’s finally happening so they can just sort through stuff. The scene was filmed during COVID in between lockdowns (Kondo was also pregnant and gave birth during filming) and his emotions mirror the realisations of how precious time is in the midst of a pandemic. As a gardener, he thought he was just going to learn about “keeping the nursery clean,” but instead he learned that he needs to share his emotions and gratitude towards his family more. Seeing her clients “gradually, little by little...transform their lives in such positive ways, whether it be relationships or careers” is her favourite part of his journey, she said.