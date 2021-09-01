Dawnn Karen, fashion psychologist and the author of Dress Your Best Life: How to Use Fashion Psychology to Take Your Look — and Your Life — to the Next Level, agrees with Brateman. According to Karen, fantasizing about jewellery worn by a celebrity crush was a safe way to engage with our passions during the pandemic, which she notes is very much still a present threat. “It’s a pretty safe bet since you don’t have to worry about whether or not the person you’re attracted to has COVID [if you aren’t with them in-person],” she tells Refinery29. According to the expert, piercing yearnings are a form of escapism, because you’re using your imagination to live out your desires. And since the end of lockdown didn’t bring about the end of the pandemic, an escape from reality is just as welcome today as it was 12 months ago.