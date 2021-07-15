Timothée Chalamet Wore A Baseball Hat & Track Jacket On The Cannes Red Carpet

No one pulls off a casual red carpet look quite like Timothée Chalamet. Case in point: the French Dispatch actor’s outfit at Tuesday night’s Louis Vuitton dinner during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
For the star-studded event — which was also attended by Spike Lee, Amina Muaddi, and Maria Bakalova, among others — Chalamet wore (shocker!) Louis Vuitton in the form of an ‘80s-inspired teal track jacket from the spring ‘22 menswear collection, as well as two locket bracelets that designer Virgil Abloh made in partnership with UNICEF. Polishing off the laissez-faire look, he added floral Louboutin sneakers and a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap covered in tiny roses.
This is hardly the first time that Chalamet has one-upped his fellow red-carpet attendees by ditching the buttoned-up look. Hell, it isn’t even the first time he did it that day. Earlier on Tuesday, while walking the red carpet at Cannes, the actor wore an oversized Elara T-shirt with the sleeves effortlessly rolled up, black Gentle Monster shades, and a pair of lug-soled boots from Givenchy.
Chalamet’s red carpet style archive isn’t without its share of ultra-luxurious suiting ensembles though. Between his silver Haider Ackermann suit from the 76th Venice Film Festival in September 2019, the hot pink Stella McCartney number from the women’s collection that he wore to the Paris premiere of Little Women in December 2019, and the metallic Tom Ford tuxedo he wore this week on the French Dispatch red carpet at Cannes, Chalamet has sufficiently proven that he can, indeed, do both casual and formal red carpet fashion.
Between you and me, though, he could wear pyjamas at a black-tie event, and I’d probably call it a look to copy.