That reconciliation is one of the show's strongest moments, as Jeanette and Kate meet in Martin Harris' home to uncover the truth. It's here that the show reveals what seems to be its biggest twist: that Mallory was in fact the one who saw Kate. That was another decision that evolved as the production went on. After Kate realizes her mistake in naming Jeanette, she asks the girl she once accused of being complicit in her kidnapping if she'll come with her to the basement. It's there, together, that Kate finally remembers the truth about Annabelle — it was the name of Martin's gun — and that she was the one who use it to kill Martin in the end.

