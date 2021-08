After reconciling with Kate and helping her uncover her buried memories of what happened in Martin's house , a seemingly redeemed Jeanette got her 15 minutes of fame on The Marsha Bailey Show, forgiving Kate publicly while taking her moment in the sun. Meanwhile, after the shocking reveal that Mallory was the one who saw Kate in Martin’s house, without realising who she was, Kate and Mallory were enjoying a rare moment of joy in 1995 dancing to rock band Garbage and sharing a kiss. It's a much needed and deserved happy ending for Kate, but just as the episode feels like it's over, we take one final journey back to 1994. There, we see Jeanette back in Martin Harris' home, walking along the corridors, but this time when she says "hello" she gets a reply. Kate tells the mystery voice upstairs that she is the missing girl and that Martin has her trapped in the basement. But as the sound of Radiohead's “Creep” begins to play , Jeanette smiles and leaves Kate trapped in the basement, revealing that she did know Kate was there in 1994 — and she left her there.