Nicholas Braun’s Not-Quite-Method Approach To Turning Into Zola’s Ultimate Simp

For his audition, Braun read a scene where he’s calling Stefani and Zola nonstop, asking “Were you lying to me?” It’s a question that his character asks a lot, and the answer almost 100 percent of the time is yes. When Stefani invites her new friend Zola to come to Florida to dance, she fails to disclose that they’re both there to make money off an ad put up by her roommate, X (Colman Domingo), who is also a pimp. Derrek knows this, but the two don’t really talk about it. Instead, Stefani lies about where she is, who she is with, and what she is doing — and then expects Derrek to immediately get over it. Stefani and Derrek’s relationship is built on a never-ending loop of fight, make up, fight, make up. It’s exhausting to witness as an audience, but if your first impulse is to judge, Braun would urge you to reconsider.

