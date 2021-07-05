The Killer(s) In Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Cannot Be Stopped

It started with The Pastor, who in 1666 cut out the eyes of innocent children. From there she moved on to other victims who would become the Milkman killer, the Humpty Dumpty murderer, and most recently Ryan Torres, the mall rat who becomes the Skull Mask Killer. And now Sam is under Sarah's spell after finding her resting place in the woods. She's having visions of Sarah, who is out to get her now that they've mind melded. It's Sam's blood, which dripped onto Sarah's burial plot, that helps her track her.