The Black Yeehaw Agenda Is Strong With Netflix’s Star-Studded New Western

Following the release of its original film Concrete Cowboys, Netflix is furthering the yeehaw agenda with yet another movie about Black cowboys, its new project focusing on the enduring blood rivalry between two warring outlaws and their loyal gangs.
The streaming giant just released the first official trailer for The Harder They Fall, the brainchild of a collaboration between Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin. The plot follows the ongoing beef between two dangerous outlaws named Nat Love (Lovecraft County's Jonathan Majors) and Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). The men, both equally fearsome, have destinies that are intertwined by an act of horrific violence; Rufus killed Nat's parents decades ago, setting the younger man on a warpath even after his nemesis was placed behind bars.
"I know who you are," a man says to Nat fearfully in the recently released teaser. "An angel who hunts down those who trespass against him with no mercy."
This lethal feud also extends to the cowboys' respective crews. Rufus is backed by gunslinger “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), while Nat has Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi), and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) on his side. But even as the two squads face off in the blazing heat of the desert, they also have to contend with racism because...Black. (Racism is everywhere.)
Even for people who aren't necessarily fans of traditional spaghetti westerns, the talent present in The Harder They Fall's star-studded cast (and the brilliant usage of Fela Kuti's "Let's Start" in the teaser) pretty much promises an unforgettable experience. The film also has big names behind it; Jay-Z rounds out the group of producers behind the Netflix project and reportedly worked with Samuel to create original songs for the soundtrack; The Harder They Fall is the musicians' second time working together for a film soundtrack after their collaboration for the 2013 remake of The Great Gatsby.
There's no word on exactly when The Harder They Fall will drop on Netflix, but the cowboy coalition is ready and eager for it to hit the streaming platform. In the meantime — yeehaw.