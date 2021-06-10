Armie Hammer’s Mum Responds To Allegations Against Son & Family In Letter To Vanity Fair

Amid news that actor Armie Hammer reportedly checked into a treatment facility in Orlando on May 31 for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, Vanity Fair published an email from Hammer's mother, Dru Hammer, about her son.
In March, after being accused of physically and emotionally abusing multiple unnamed women, Armie was accused of sexual assault by a woman going by the name of Effie during a press conference. She claimed the actor sexually assaulted her in 2017, and shared graphic details of his alleged abuse. In response, Armie categorically denied all the claims against him.
That same month, Vanity Fair published a lengthy feature about the Hammer family's checkered history, as well as Armie's life and current scandal. Dru sent a response to the story which the publication is only now sharing. In it, Dru denies the allegations against her son while trying to reframe their family's past.
"I want you to know I forgive you for writing such a scathing article on my family. I don’t understand the position of destroying families in the press," she began. "I know it’s your job, but it is very upsetting that you are writing yet another article about Armie and our family and I know it’s not to vindicate our family by all the calls you are making to former alleged mistresses, their former husbands, etc…"
She then went on to say that she found the way they portrayed her former husband, Michael, "hurtful" and admonished the way she believes Vanity Fair "printed 'alleged' false accusations against [her] son."
"Every family has 'something,'" she wrote, "but what I know is these Jewish Hammer men you tore apart in your article have all come to know Jesus as their Messiah. I believe that is why I was placed in that family."
"I am asking for mercy and Grace, as Jesus gives all of us and asking you to please stop degrading my family. Thank you and may God bless your life," she concluded.
This story includes the note she received from Armie's mother pic.twitter.com/pFxhTAp2mO— claire howorth (@clairehoworth) June 8, 2021
The article she's referencing, "The Fall of Armie Hammer: A Family Saga of Sex, Money, Drugs, and Betrayal," aimed to give more context to Armie's upbringing, as Vanity Fair reported that multiple people over the past four months "alluded to unresolved trauma in Armie Hammer’s own past, as well as ongoing substance abuse."
When the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct first surfaced in January, Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler released a statement saying Armie's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."
"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation," the attorney told US Magazine, "and communications from the individuals involved prove that.” After Effie's press conference in Los Angeles two months later, Brettler again denied the claims, and in a statement to Refinery29 described them as an "attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid that will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”
"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
The LAPD launched an investigation into the sexual assault and sexual violence claims (a few women claimed that Armie often shared cannibalistic fantasies that felt threatening) in February and the actor has continued to be dropped from high profile roles.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.