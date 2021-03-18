Armie Hammer Allegedly Raped & “Committed Other Acts of Violence” Against A Woman

The woman, who chose to keep her identity private but according to Allred, is a "24-year-old woman who lives in Europe.” She said she first met Hammer over Facebook in 2016 when she was 20 years old, and their correspondence lasted on-and-off until 2020. During the course of their relationship, she claimed that Hammer's "manipulation tactics" began to escalate. "He was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself," she said. "[He] would often test my devotion to him, crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent and abused me mentally, emotionally, sexually.”