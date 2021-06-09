Not only do the product affirmations serve as daily reminders to love on yourself, but they're also meant to create good energy in and around you. Keys says that in her own life, the spoken ritual leaves her feeling energised, positively charged, and yes — glowy. "For me, I've realised that the glow is about what's surrounding you, what energy you're holding and keeping, what people are around you; When my skin was not good, it's because the energy around me was not good. That's why Keys Soulcare is all about creating the good energy that we all need."