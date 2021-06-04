Everything To Know About The Bizarre Drama Surrounding TikTok’s Texas Bee Lady

If you've ever opened your For You page to find a woman gracefully handling, rescuing, or relocating a swarm of bees, it's very likely you're familiar with Thompson. Her videos are educational, oddly comforting, and seriously impressive: Many of her followers leave comments asking how she rescues and removes bees without any kind of protection, often in a casual tank top and leggings. More than once, she's replied that the bees are very gentle and docile.