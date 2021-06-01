After That Finale, Your 5 Biggest Panic Questions Answered

Heather’s life could be defined by a long list of “What ifs.” What if she had a different upbringing? A different mother? What if she was able to tell her best friend and crush that she loved him before she found out that he was sorta dating someone else at her school? What if she found a way to leave this town, once and for all? One question she doesn’t need to ask herself: what if she won Panic? For a game with a strict set of rules that seem made to be broken, Heather won. She faced her fears and then she put her life on the line — a few times — to prove that she has nothing to lose (well...except for her little sister, her complicated group of best friends, her potential career as a ghost novella author). So, yeah she won Panic. She jumped off that high cliff, she went into the local pot farmer’s house, and she won the final face off on the dirt road — it’s not like anyone else survived that one in the end. She also was awarded a chunk of cash by an anonymous donor who felt that they needed to make it crystal clear that she did win Panic.