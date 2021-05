John is very calm, cool, and collected as he lays out the details of what happened. How he and Erin used pre-paid phones to keep their relationship, which started at the reunion, a secret. But that night, she texted his real phone. How he called Billy to help him move Erin's body. How he convinced Lori to lie and say Billy was the murderer to protect their family. How he drove back to Mare's ex-husband Frank's (David Denman) engagement party after committing the murder so that he would have an alibi. It's a tactic that clearly worked since Mare believed he was actually Frank's alibi when she initially wondered if her ex husband could have killed Erin. To be fair, every man on Mare Of Easttown has been a possible suspect at one point or another.