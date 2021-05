7 Of The Wildest Mare Of Easttown Theories That Aren’t You-Know-Who

Here's a dark one: Mare's dead son, Kevin (Cody Kostro), had an affair with Erin and is DJ's father. When Mare sees him appear in her grandson Drew's room just before getting the call about Erin's death, it links the two characters in her mind. Also, the baby has red hair, and the only character in the show with red hair was Kevin. There is one issue, though. Kevin died by suicide in February 2018 and DJ was born in November 2018, so it's likely that it's not Kevin in the mysterious photo that alarms Chief Carter so much that he needs to alert Mare right away. It could be Siobhan (Angourie Rice), Mare's daughter, in the photo, as she saw Erin at the park and offered her help a few hours before she was killed. Maybe she helped keep the secret that Kevin was DJ's father? One Redditor even pointed out that in Siobhan’s movie about Kevin, she says "'The last time a heard my brother’s voice...I wonder who was with him. Was he alone?' Kevin, in this moment, is with Erin. Possibly at the family reunion at the lake (which would explain the water/beach in the video)."