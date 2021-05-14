In The Fight For Size Inclusivity, Made-To-Order Clothes Are A Secret Weapon

Denee was fed up, and eventually pivoted to a new way to shop that served her needs and wants better. Like so many other plus-size women who desired more choices, she turned to made-to-order websites. Though typically associated with sustainability (as ordered means as needed, after all) or uber-expensive couture garments, made-to-order means something entirely different for plus-size shoppers. According to Denee, the production approach, where each garment is produced to meet a customer’s specifications, allows women like her to make the kinds of stylistic decisions that they’ve long been denied. In the made-to-order space, plus-size shoppers don’t have to take it or leave it. Suddenly faced with an abundance of options, they can decide what hems they want and what sleeve-lengths work best for their bodies. It’s freeing, and it’s also far more practical than placing an order and hoping for the best. When a piece is crafted to your exact measurements, you can pretty much count on it actually fitting when it arrives.