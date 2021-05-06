Shailene Woodley Has An Illicit Love Affair In Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover Trailer

This summer, sexy doesn't mean crop tops and midnight texts — it's flirty sun hats and heartfelt penmanship. Well, according to Netflix, at least.
The trailer for the streaming giant's upcoming summer romance, The Last Letter From Your Lover, is here, and as promised, we're getting a steamy illicit affair fit for a Taylor Swift song.
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Me Before You's Jojo Moyes, The Last Letter From Your Lover is a dual-narrative love story with a star-studded (and good-looking) cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Joe Alwyn. A journalist in present-day London named Ellie (Jones), finds a stack of love letters that describe an affair taking place in the 1960s French Riviera between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner). However, Stirling's cold and controlling husband (Alwyn), among other challenges, stand in their way. When their correspondence ends on a cliffhanger, Ellie is determined to track down the couple and find out how — and if — their love story panned out.
Backed by an original song from Haim, the trailer is all stolen glances and 1960s glamour. "When you looked at me, in that moment, something changed," Anthony narrates in a letter to Jennifer. Jennifer is coy, but despite having a "rich, handsome" husband at home, her marriage is tumultuous and unfulfilling. "I will never be satisfied with just a part of you," Anthony continues. As Ellie reads the letters, she's so wrapped up in Jennifer and Anthony's story that she enlists the help a newspaper archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) to help her track them down. Whether the star-crossed lovers' story ends in heartbreak or happiness is an ending that Ellie will have to discover — and perhaps help write —herself.
Watch the trailer for The Last Letter From Your Lover, out on Netflix Canada on July 23.
Don't leave your love story unwritten.— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 4, 2021
THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER, a sweeping romance film based on the book by Jojo Moyes and starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, and Nabhaan Rizwan. On Netflix July 23 in select territories. pic.twitter.com/64VC6LmoYV