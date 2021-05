Shailene Woodley & Joe Alwyn Star In Netflix’s New Summer Romance

Based on Moyes' best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming Netflix film is a dual-narrative love story. Oscar-nominee Felicity Jones plays Ellie, a journalist in present day London who finds a series of love letters that detail a star-crossed affair in the 1960s French Riviera between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner). "You witness a woman's journey in how she chooses to live her life," Woodley told EW of her character back in January. "You recognise the struggles that come with being a woman, specifically in that time era, making decisions for herself and choosing a path that perhaps isn't the most well-worn, yet is the most fulfilling. There aren't a lot of stories about women who do make decisions for themselves even though there are serious consequences and repercussions." Jennifer and Anthony's story is so gripping and romantic that Ellie is determined to track down the couple and, with the help a newspaper archivist played by Nabhaan Rizwan, she seeks to find out how their love story ended. Joe Alwyn also stars in the film as Jennifer's husband, the unfeeling, cold Laurence Stirling.