Warmer Weather Is Coming! Ditch The Layers With These 20 Bare-All Outfits

With spring showers (hopefully) coming to an end in the next week or two, it’s time we start planning for outfits that don’t solely consist of trench coats and Wellies. Cut-outs , short hems, and look-at-me colours are big trends this season, which is perfect timing now that more people are getting vaccinated and we’re seeing more people in a day than just our reflection in the bathroom mirror. As jeans become jorts, sleeves become optional, and midriffs become visible, we’re here to take advantage of our springtime entrée back into the world.