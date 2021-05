Mare senses there is more to this story, and does her due diligence by taking his cell phone down to the station. They find nothing substantial on it, just a few texts between him and Erin right around the time she had the baby. Perhaps, the Deacon is just one of the good guys, a red herring to keep us guessing. Not unlike Mare’s ex-husband Frank (David Dennman) , who Erin’s BFF believed was the real father of Erin’s young son. What we learn is that Frank had helped her with the baby, but only because he felt bad for her. Perhaps, after losing his son, he felt it was also his duty to show her some kindness. (Side note: does anyone else think it's possible that Mare and Frank’s late son was the real father of Erin’s boy?)