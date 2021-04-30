Netflix Launched A New Feature To Help You With Decision Fatigue

The feature, which the streaming service has been testing in different iterations for two years, is kind of like regular television: When you click the "Play Something" button — which, if you decide to opt in, will appear under your profile name on startup, as well as in the 10th row on your Netflix homepage and in the navigation bar on the left of the screen — it'll automatically start playing a series or movie based on your watch history. Users won't be shown something completely random — the title will either be something you've never watched before, something you were already watching, or a movie or show on your watchlist. Additionally, a little graphic will appear explaining why the algorithm chose that particular title. And if you don't like it what Netflix has chosen for you, you can choose to “Play Something Else,” or go back if you change your mind.