Don’t Worry: Here’s How To Manage All Your Vaccine Side Effects

If you’re feeling really terrible after you’ve had the vaccine, however, you can take these medications, so long as you don’t have other conditions that would prevent you from taking them normally, the NHS says. They just recommend talking with your doctor before doing so. Different medical experts seem to have different philosophies on post-shot pain meds, though they agree that if you’re feeling really rotten, it’s okay to take a pain reliever. Dr Schaffner says it’s typically okay to take these pain meds post-shot if you’re feeling lousy, while Dr Jenkins says it’s best to avoid them if you can, and to “go as long as you can bear without trying to manage your symptoms, and when you can’t do that anymore, that’s when I’d turn to something like Ibuprofen or Tylenol.”