The Oscars Are Just An Excuse For Riz Ahmed To Remind Us He’s Taken

If you're surprised at Ahmed's Disney prince antics, you really shouldn't be. The actor and his wife are pretty much living in a real life rom-com. The couple had an IRL modern meet-cute , with the pair first meeting in a New York City cafe while Ahmed was prepping for the role he's now nominated for (romantic!). As if that isn't sweet enough, Ahmed proposed to his now wife in a super cute way, popping the question while the couple played Scrabble in a park. In a 19th April interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ahmed recounted the pandemic-appropriate and slightly cheesy proposal, telling the host: "She loves a bit of Scrabble. So we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out 'Will you marry me?.” (Both romantic and honestly my nightmare).