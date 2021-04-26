The Oscars Are Just An Excuse For Riz Ahmed To Remind Us He’s Taken

ICYMI, Riz Ahmed is officially a wife guy. And he wants everyone to know it. While walking the red carpet at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Ahmed — who's nominated for his first Oscar for his role in 2019's The Sound of Metal — simultaneously melted *and* shattered hearts across the world when he shared a moment with his new wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza.
Posing on the carpet looking like an entire snack, Ahmed took a moment from smizing, to turn to his wife, lock eyes, and gently fix her hair, quipping "I'm the official groomer."
Advertisement
I wish us all a very “Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic” kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR— Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021
And people were having a lot of feelings.
ok maybe marriage isn’t a scam #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dhek5GZSdi— Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) April 25, 2021
I need someone to look at me like Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed looks at his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DjY9T8Oz9h— Nancy Wang Yuen 王嵐芝 (@nancywyuen) April 25, 2021
It's a moment that truthfully had big "Chris Evans doing the bare minimum energy," but we're over a year into a global pandemic, with little excitement to keep us going. So Ahmed being a doting husband is seriously swoon-worthy.
If you're surprised at Ahmed's Disney prince antics, you really shouldn't be. The actor and his wife are pretty much living in a real life rom-com. The couple had an IRL modern meet-cute, with the pair first meeting in a New York City cafe while Ahmed was prepping for the role he's now nominated for (romantic!). As if that isn't sweet enough, Ahmed proposed to his now wife in a super cute way, popping the question while the couple played Scrabble in a park. In a 19th April interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ahmed recounted the pandemic-appropriate and slightly cheesy proposal, telling the host: "She loves a bit of Scrabble. So we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out 'Will you marry me?.” (Both romantic and honestly my nightmare).
This is far from the first time Ahmed has let the world know he's very into married life. While accepting the award for best male lead at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Award, the actor shouted out his wife during his acceptance speech while thanking his family, saying to Mirza, "This is all for you."