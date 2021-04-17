There Is New Evidence That Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Are A Thing

People have been suspecting that SNL cast member Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor are dating. Now, the internet sleuths believe they've found further proof that the two are together: thanks to their PD
A.
Davidson and Dynevor appeared to be wearing matching necklaces during recent separate appearances. Davidson wore the pendant, which has the letters "PD" on it (both actors' initials), during his April 6 interview on The Tonight Show, and Dynevor appears to have worn the same one on March 8 in a YouTube video on Brie Larson's channel.
Advertisement
You wanna know what real social proof looks like??— PandaDoc (@pandadoc) April 16, 2021
Just ask Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor about their new PD necklaces!
We’re pretty sure they send their love notes to each other via PandaDoc…💚 🐼 pic.twitter.com/RcX7RvcCEZ
This discovery follows yet another revelation from Davidson on April 11 during a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. He told the class that in addition to being in London, he is also "with [his] celebrity crush."
Many fans believe that the rumoured relationship between the two is serious enough that are flying internationally to see each other. They speculated that Dynevor may have been visited Davidson on a recent trip to New York City, and the pair have allegedly been spotted a few times in the English town where the actress is filming The Colour Room. A high school student on March 24 said that she saw the pair acting mushy, and “holding hands and hugging each other" while on a walk.
At the rate this is going, our next hint will be when they tattoo each other's names on their chests — or, they can save everyone the trouble and just admit it already.