It seems like Bridgerton stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are Hollywood’s diamonds of the season. Both up-and-comers have been the subjects of various dating rumors over the past couple of weeks — and while they may or may not be true, we're sure they're enough to delight the likes of Lady Whistledown.
First up is Dynevor, who plays the innocent yet fiery Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series. She's allegedly been spotted with SNL cast member Pete Davidson a few times in Caverswall, England, where Dynevor is filming an upcoming drama called The Colour Room. On March 24, a 14-year-old local high school student told Stoke-on-Trent Live that she saw the pair acting couple-y, and “holding hands and hugging each other" while on a walk. Fans have also speculated that she may have been visiting Davidson on a recent trip to New York City, where he lives and works, in February.
Then there's Page, who despite reportedly dating soccer player Emily Brown, is rumored to be an object of "fascination" of the newly single Ana De Armas. According to OK! Magazine, a source said that the actress was "over the moon" when Page recently joined the cast of her new Netflix thriller, The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and is reportedly "hoping to get to know him better once they start shooting in L.A." It all seems like perfect rumor mill fodder and nothing more, but getting excited about this stacked (hot) cast? Who among us?
But of course, nothing thrilled Bridgerton fans more than the possibility of an off-screen between Page and Dynevor after Bridgerton premiered in December 2020. Unfortunately, however, their relationship is strictly on-screen.
“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” Dynevor told You magazine in February. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”
Where these two are concerned, there's likely more gossip to follow — but for now, we'll save our thirst for rumors and drama for Bridgerton season two.