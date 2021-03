Trump typically used his social platforms to spread falsehoods and violent rhetoric about everything from the coronavirus pandemic to what was happening on the US-Mexico border to anti-racist protest movements. Now that we've seen how effective it has been for tech companies to severely limit access to their platforms for the former president, it's safe to say that de-platforming far-right politicians and activists — who spew their violent and hateful rhetoric to their eager followers online — not only works, but works really, really well. (Of course, what would be even more effective than social media de-platforming would be ensuring that far-right politicians can't dictate policy matters from the White House or any other positions of power. Sadly, Congress failed to prevent Trump from running for public office a second time when the Senate acquitted him during his second impeachment trial in February, and Marjorie Taylor Greene Madison Cawthorn , and Lauren Boebert are still in the House of Representatives.)