UK Twitter Explodes In Glee As Trump Cancels His London Trip

Natalie Gil
Donald Trump may be a "very stable genius" but he's better known for his self-delusion, superhuman braggadocio and paper-thin skin. So we'll bet his ego is feeling more than a little bruised this morning.
Like a baby throwing his toys out of the pram, the US president cancelled his visit to Britain amid fears of being humiliated by protests – and the public's response was priceless.
Trump had been due to open the new US embassy in London and several news outlets reported that he was worried about a public backlash.
However, on Twitter he made the excuse that it was because the US got a "bad deal" on the new embassy building. He claimed Obama sold off the country's Mayfair building "for 'peanuts'". "Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!" the petulant motormouth tweeted.
But his excuse was Fake News of the highest order, it turns out. It was actually George Bush, not Obama, who made the decision to move the embassy from Grosvenor Square to Nine Elms in Battersea in 2008, over security fears.
Anywho, irrespective of his excuse, British people are bloody chuffed about him bottling it. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has had an ongoing feud with Trump, took a swipe by saying the US president had finally "got the message" that Londoners didn't want him. Ouch.
“His visit next month would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests. This just reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place. Let's hope that Donald Trump also revisits the pursuit of his divisive agenda,” Khan continued.
Others' responses were less measured.
While others took a different tack entirely.
Meanwhile, his initial tweet – which was as oddly worded as ever – became a meme.
When the president is going around asking why the US has to welcome immigrants from "shithole countries", is it any wonder that people are going out of their way to deter him from coming to theirs?
