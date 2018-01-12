Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018
Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018
The British people don’t want Donald Trump to visit Britain. That’s the real reason why he chickened out.— James Melville (@JamesMelville) January 12, 2018
A perfect encapsulation of this is a Mexican ?? flag raised in defiance next to Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.#TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/wYKYqyMSKF
Nope it’s because nobody wanted you to come. And you got the message. https://t.co/9xV7bFZQgL— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) January 12, 2018
"Trump cancels trip to the UK"— Jason Mantell (@Jay50n85) January 12, 2018
The UK: pic.twitter.com/jw1ik6qUK3
Just seen that 'The Donald' has cancelled his trip over here.— Dave (@davechannel) January 12, 2018
Unrelated note, does anyone want 400 eggs?
#TrumpVisit
I created this blue plaque for the new #USembassy. #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/8CybrpkrEk— Graham Lovelace ? (@glovelace) January 12, 2018
Royal family reacts to news that Trump has cancelled UK visit pic.twitter.com/DqCUU8XIbP— Philip Coggan (@econbuttonwood) January 11, 2018
Trump would rather twitter fight North Korea than face me again on Scottish soil - I still have this sign and am prepared to whap it out again #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/B2fCBYoTvO— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 12, 2018
The detail being missed out is that the Embassy only had scissors for normal sized hands. https://t.co/1gTXJ297NX— Rufus Hound ? (@RufusHound) January 12, 2018
Reason I canceled my trip to Asda Southgate is that I am not a big fan of the store manager having stopped perhaps the best and finest deal on white wine in London, their Picpoul de Pinet for “peanuts” £5.35 only to put it up to £6.97. Bad deal. Wanted me to keep buying - NO!— john sturgis (@sturgios) January 12, 2018
Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Arsenal having sold perhaps the most talented and finest player in London (Alexis Sanchez) for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in for 1.2 billion dollars (Robo Alexis). Bad deal. Wanted me to watch a match-NO!— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 12, 2018
Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Emilia Clarke having sold perhaps the best located and finest flat in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to date long-distance-NO!— Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) January 12, 2018
Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of hanging with “commoners.” I wasnt invited to dine with the Royal Family and I will have to slum it in a regular hotel rather than sleep in a palace. Bad deal. NO! https://t.co/Zuvq4tP9yc— Charlie Fox (@CharlieFoxMusic) January 12, 2018