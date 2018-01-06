Twitter Won't Stop Sharing Memes About "Very Stable Genius" Donald Trump

Meagan Fredette
This morning, as he is wont to do, President Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustrations of the day. The object of his ire appeared to be a segment on Fox & Friends (we know that he often tweets reactions to this show) about the media questioning if he is mentally unfit to perform the duties of the presidency. It's a subject of discussion that runs the gamut from joking to totally serious, depending on who you ask.
But why is this conversation bubbling to the surface now, when it didn't come up during the election? A new book, called Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, asserts that much of his staff and family have a low opinion of him, with reporting that was confirmed by Axios. Additionally, according to Politico, Dr. Bandy Lee, a psychiatrist at Yale University, recently told several members of Congress that, in her professional opinion, "he’s going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs."
Advertisement
Trump felt the need to defend his mental and emotional competence. In a series of tweets, he fired off a missive about his intelligence, writing that "my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart... I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.........to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" Okay.
Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the "very stable genius" and "like, really smart" idioms. Thus, we have 2018's first Trump meme.
"So, you agree? That you're really smart?"
This tweet gives us flashback to everything Trump-related that we'd like to forget about 2018.
A face we find ourselves making often.
A photo that never ceases to be necessary.
Two phrases that definitely sound like ironic indie band names.
Horse-related memes made their own appearance:
What a time to be alive.
Advertisement

More from People

R29 Original Series