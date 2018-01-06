Here’s what ‘Fox and Friends’ was discussing about 10 minutes before Trump started his Tweetstorm this morning https://t.co/HE9at4W1xT pic.twitter.com/uOTRm5mgoF— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2018
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
New York's hottest club is #VeryStableGenius. This club has everything. People staring directly at the Sun during an eclipse, overrated Meryl Streep, wiretaps by Obama, bags of drugs flying over the wall, the gorilla channel and a map of the United Schtates painted on the walls. pic.twitter.com/qL4x7dhXCM— Dave Matt (@davematt88) January 6, 2018
Trump: "I'm a very stable genius"— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) January 6, 2018
America: pic.twitter.com/MsUlaBHVXm
“... and then the guy who let a reporter wander around the White House for weeks said ... wait, hold on ... he called himself a STABLE GENIUS!” pic.twitter.com/rCGZM5G7rb— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 6, 2018
Stable Genius will be opening for Thoughts and Prayers at Baby's All Right this weekend.— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 6, 2018
Only very stable genius we recognize pic.twitter.com/LZfSTmRjxs— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 6, 2018
nothing but respect for MY stable genius pic.twitter.com/ETyTywyiC6— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) January 6, 2018
As your friendly, albeit hopelessly nerdy Victorian enthusiast, I feel obliged to remind the internet of the original “stable genius”: pic.twitter.com/mQEfaVa9nA— Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) January 6, 2018