My Heart Condition Gave Me Access To The Vaccine. Why Did I Feel So Guilty?

My followers — anybody, really — can't tell by looking at me that I don't have a pulmonary valve. They also don't know about the PTSD I struggled with throughout my childhood and adolescence, caused by years of being poked and prodded by doctors and nurses before I could even verbalise the feelings of violation. For a long time, I was grateful that I went through a lot of the physical trauma before my memory had developed, but the truth is your body is able to remember things even if your brain can't. Those who don't know me in an intimate, meaningful way also don't know how humiliating it was for me to be a kid who couldn't play tag or pass a swim test at camp, or how painful it was to have to explain myself to P.E. teachers who accused me of not trying hard enough. They don't know that my heart condition will be a factor in some of the biggest decisions I'll make in my life, like whether or not I'll ever be pregnant. And they definitely don't know about the incalculable times I've been questioned about my experience relating to my diagnosis. They don't know about the nurses who have insisted that I'm not actually having the symptoms I'm reporting, or the doctors who haven't taken the time to familiarise themselves with my medical history — either because they didn't have time or because they couldn't be bothered.