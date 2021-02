What This GP Wants Black Women To Know About The COVID Vaccine

There is a mistrust of the health system within the UK. There is a history of health policies and scientific studies that have specifically negatively impacted these communities. The idea of treating Black people as experimental subjects was again brought to the forefront last April when two French scientists on national TV suggested trialling vaccines in Africa "where there are no masks, no treatment or intensive care". They continued: "A little bit like it's been done for certain AIDS studies, where among prostitutes, we try things, because we know that they are highly exposed and don't protect themselves." This served as a harsh reminder of the colonial instincts within medicine. The messages from the government have been confusing, especially for those Black and Asian minority groups. There is clear evidence that Black and Asian individuals had a higher risk of COVID-19 infection and mortality but on publication of the COVID vaccination priority groups by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), these at-risk groups were not included. Speaking to a number of colleagues, Black people are not outright declining the vaccine but rather delaying the vaccination until there is further data and information.