Checkerboard Print Is The Next Big Thing In Nail Art

Maybe it's the Queen's Gambit effect or the long-awaited segue into picnic season, but we've seen the checkerboard print popping up in fashion trend reports like never before.
Like preppy gingham's cooler sister (and maybe a second cousin to plaid), the squared checkerboard print is a little edgier, hearkening back to the Vans you wore in the early '00s. Plus, it takes on a racing-flag sporty kind of vibe when styled into the current accessory de jour: a manicure.
Heading into pre-spring, we've noticed so many nail artists have pulled inspiration from the checkerboard print. Whether it's classic black and white or a bright and springy colourway, scroll through to see our favourite takes on the trend.