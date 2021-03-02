5 Nail Polish Colours Everyone Will Be Wearing For Spring

With February suddenly in our rear view, we're starting to feel that palpable itch for spring. There's still a few more weeks of cold and 5 p.m. darkness, but there's sunlight at the end of the tunnel, so we're shopping spring trends now — if for no other reason than so we have something to look forward to.
A springtime refresh doesn't have to be expensive, either. We're starting with a favourite affordable accessory: nail polish. This year, the upcoming trends are killer — think fresh takes on your expected pastels, with a sunny, warm feel woven throughout the 2021 collections. Scroll through to find five big colour trends, along with five foolproof polishes to kickstart your spring energy.
