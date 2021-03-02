5 Nail Polish Colours Everyone Will Be Wearing For Spring

With February suddenly in our rear view, we're starting to feel that palpable itch for spring. There's still a few more weeks of cold and 5 p.m. darkness, but there's sunlight at the end of the tunnel, so we're shopping spring trends now — if for no other reason than so we have something to look forward to.
A springtime refresh doesn't have to be expensive, either. We're starting with a favourite affordable accessory: nail polish. This year, the upcoming trends are killer — think fresh takes on your expected pastels, with a sunny, warm feel woven throughout the 2021 collections. Scroll through to find five big colour trends, along with five foolproof polishes to kickstart your spring energy.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.