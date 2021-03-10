Mere hours after Chanel officially endorsed the snowsuit trend on the runway, Gucci said: “Hold my Aperol Spritz.”
Well, kind of. Lady Gaga has shared a first look at her and Adam Driver’s impeccable fashion in their upcoming Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci, and to be honest, I don’t know where to start.
His white cable-knit turtleneck jumper? Flawless — it's the kind of scratchy-yet-comforting knit that promises a sexy après-ski evening of cognac sipped by a fire. The black-rimmed aviator glasses? Already in my Warby Parker cart. The white ski-suit casually tied around the waist? Ok, I...need a second to breathe.
And then there’s Gaga’s look: A white fur hat! Layers of gold chains! It’s absolutely too much and also spot on.
The first look at Lady Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci along with co-star Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. pic.twitter.com/oDNEk4mBcS— IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) March 9, 2021
“Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseofGucci,” Gaga’s the caption reads, in a reference to their respective roles. The film, based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will tell the sordid tale of the planning and ensuing assassination of Mauritzio Gucci (Driver) by his ex-wife, Patricia Reggiani (Gaga) in 1995. Jeremy Irons will play Mauritzio’s father Rodolfo Gucci, while Al Pacino stars as his brother, Aldo Gucci. Their father, Guccio Gucci, founded the legendary Italian fashion house in 1921. Jared Leto, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney round out the chic ensemble.
The reactions on Twitter have been swift, with many comparing Driver's sweater to the particularly cosy one Chris Evans wore in Knives Out, another movie about a glamorous family murder plot.
Adam Driver has joined the white knit sweater gang pic.twitter.com/ENf1zRkAaF— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) March 9, 2021
chris evans' sweater in knives out walked so adam driver's sweater in house of gucci could run https://t.co/FtxpmfrRIk— Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 9, 2021
The making of this particular film has been almost as dramatic as its subject matter. Scott was originally attached to direct more than a decade ago, and rumours swirled that none other than Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio had been cast. Margot Robbie and Penelope Cruz — who memorably played another 1990s fashion diva, Donatella Versace, in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace — have also been attached to the film in various iterations. Filming started in Rome in February 2021, with Lady Gaga and Driver as co-leads.
While Gaga’s picture gives away absolutely nothing, it has also nourished me in a way I didn’t think possible. House of Gucci is set for release November 24, 2021 — see you on the slopes!