The Snowsuit Trend Just Got Chanel’s Stamp Of Approval

And just like that, the snowsuit trend went from Instagram’s feeds to Paris Fashion Week's runway. On Tuesday, Chanel debuted its autumn ‘21 collection on a set meant to mimic Paris’ iconic nightclub Castel. But it wasn’t just going-out clothes that were presented alongside the French house’s signature selection of tweed mini skirt suits and quilted handbags. Creative director Virginie Viard also intertwined a handful of après-ski silhouettes, one of which was 2021’s go-to snowsuit.
“This collection is a mix of two influences: the ambiance of ski holidays, which I adore, and a certain idea of cool Parisian chic, from the 1970s to now,” Viard said in the show notes.
Advertisement
Available in white and black, Chanel’s snowsuits are quilted and read “CHANEL” in red, black, and white diagonal letters. Both looks were styled with leather belts that cinched the waist for a more tailored look, as well as strappy sandals — additions that seem to confirm that the suits are meant to be worn off the slopes, too. Also included was a hot pink jumpsuit made of tweed.
The snowsuit trend has been rising through fashion’s ranks since January, when, in the span of one week, Kylie Jenner, Sophie Turner, and Winnie Harlow posted photos of themselves wearing the utilitarian garb on their Instagrams. Around the same time, Dior released its first capsule collection of men’s ski gear. Meanwhile, Paris-based brand Casablanca temporarily turned its back on its sport of choice (tennis) to, instead, focus on skiing for the winter months. But, even with a Dior capsule and a Jenner-in-Prada sighting, the snowsuit trend remained reserved for IG feeds. Chanel’s stamp of approval changes that.
Adding to the après-ski theme, Viard also included Fair Isle sweaters, ranging in colour from ivory to hot pink, as well as snow boots made of quilted leather and fuzzy shearling and knit beanies with tiny “CC” logos on the front in gold lettering. To (presumably) keep her skier hydrated on the slopes, Viard also sent out models wearing water bottle necklaces covered in gemstones.
For anyone looking to jump on the snowsuit trend now that Chanel gave us the OK, you’ll have to wait a bit longer — the collection won’t be available until next fall. That being said, given that we’ll need at least six months to save up for not only a ski trip but also Chanel’s ski wear, the head start is much appreciated.