The Snowsuit Trend Just Got Chanel’s Stamp Of Approval

The snowsuit trend has been rising through fashion’s ranks since January, when, in the span of one week, Kylie Jenner Sophie Turner , and Winnie Harlow posted photos of themselves wearing the utilitarian garb on their Instagrams. Around the same time, Dior released its first capsule collection of men’s ski gear . Meanwhile, Paris-based brand Casablanca temporarily turned its back on its sport of choice (tennis) to, instead, focus on skiing for the winter months. But, even with a Dior capsule and a Jenner-in-Prada sighting, the snowsuit trend remained reserved for IG feeds. Chanel’s stamp of approval changes that.