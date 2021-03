Meghan Markle Truly Believes That The Firm Has Been “Perpetuating Falsehoods” About Her

The surprisingly point-blank response hints at just how intimate this conversation is going to be. In the year since she and Harry stepped back from the Royal Family , Meghan has been very strategic about sharing her truths in a way that doesn’t intentionally make the Firm look bad. However, this answer not-so-subtly intimates that the palace has somewhat had a hand in the British media’s persistent bad press about her . Since first being publicly linked with Harry in 2016, many tabloids have been publishing increasingly negative stories about her , claiming that she’s difficult to be around and purposefully cutting the prince off from his family. It’s of note that, in comparison to stories about Meghan, coverage of Kate Middleton has been overwhelmingly positive over the years. Wonder why!