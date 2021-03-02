Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Look Included An Ode To Princess Diana

On Sunday, US network CBS released a preview of its forthcoming interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey. In the clip, the couple discussed the experience of being royals — prior to the two leaving behind their duties and moving to Los Angeles — with Prince Harry stating that his biggest concern for his growing family was “history repeating itself,” alluding to the media scrutiny of his late mother, Princess Diana. Likely knowing she’d be a significant topic of discussion, Meghan Markle paid homage to her mother-in-law, wearing a bracelet that belonged to Diana for the occasion.
Markle paired her black, floral Giorgio Armani silk dress with a Pippa Small gold-and-aquamarine necklace, Cartier Love bracelet, and the same diamond tennis bracelet that Prince Harry used to craft her engagement ring, according to People. The bracelet, by Cartier, was once a part of Princess Diana’s jewellery collection. In 2017, Prince Harry took two diamonds from it to act as the side stones for Markle's engagement ring. “The little diamonds on the side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure that she’s with us in this crazy journey together,” Prince Harry said during the couple’s engagement interview that same year.
According to People, sources learned that the couple decided together that Markle would wear the bracelet to the interview with Oprah so that, similarly, “Diana could be with them.”
In another preview for the “no subject that's off-limits” interview, according to Winfrey, Prince Harry discussed his gratitude for Markle and imagined how his mother must have felt going through the public scrutiny alone: "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago."
“It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us,” he said, “but at least we had each other.” The interview with air in full on 7th March on CBS.