After weeks of rumours and speculation, Kim Kardashian West has officially filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. A representative for Kim confirmed TMZ's February 19 report to Refinery29.
The Grammy-winning rapper and the reality star/entrepreneur have been physically separated for some time (he at his ranch in Wyoming and she in Southern California), and noticeably spent the Christmas holidays apart. Kim also was photographed without her wedding ring in a few photos, though later on mysteriously was seen with it back on.
When reports about the couple’s impending split first began to circulate, it seemed that the biggest point of contention during the divorce would be the ownership of their Calabasas home and custody of their four children.
While the $40 million (£28 million) house issue remains to be seen, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, nearly 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 19-month-old son Psalm. The source also claimed that the divorce is “amicable,” and that Kanye is “fine" with sharing custody.
Kim and Kanye first became friends in 2000 and officially started dating in 2011. They married in Italy four years later. This will be Kim's third divorce, after marrying and splitting from music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. This is Kanye's first.
In January, Laura Wasser, the attorney who settled Kim's divorce with Humphries, was reportedly hired for Kim's divorce from West. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign," a source told Page Six at the time. "Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”
This story is developing.