21 Seriously Romantic Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Right Now

Not everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day, especially under dire national circumstances like the ones we're dealing with in 2021. But even if you’re not into all the chocolate and roses and romance, there are many lowkey ways to enjoy the most romantic day of the year without the fanfare — and without leaving your house. If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, you don’t even have to spend any extra money. (Or you can just spend it on wine and takeout. Up to you.)