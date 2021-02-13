21 Seriously Romantic Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Right Now

Not everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day, especially under dire national circumstances like the ones we're dealing with in 2021. But even if you’re not into all the chocolate and roses and romance, there are many lowkey ways to enjoy the most romantic day of the year without the fanfare — and without leaving your house. If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, you don’t even have to spend any extra money. (Or you can just spend it on wine and takeout. Up to you.)
The platform’s catalogue includes an eclectic mix of classic rom-com, hidden gems, and sweeping romantic dramas. In case you missed it, what with the mess that was 2020, Prime also dropped several original films last year. One of the standouts, Sylvie’s Love, stars Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha as a young couple entering a passionate, tender relationship in the 1950s, and reconnecting years after they’re separated. Another, YA tearjerker Chemical Hearts, features Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams as friends who become more and ultimately cope with tragedy. But if you’re in the mood for something a little less serious, Prime also has you covered with recent comedies like The Wedding Year and What Men Want.
No matter how much you’re looking to laugh, cry, or swoon — or any mix of all three — the movies on this list are guaranteed to sweeten your Valentine’s Day weekend.