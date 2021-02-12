Justin Timberlake Made A Career At The Expense Of Women

But while Timberlake continued to rise in the media’s esteem, Spears, 21 and now painted as a villain, was treated as such. In a now infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer, Spears is basically put on the defensive from the start. “[Timberlake] has gone on television, and pretty much said you broke his heart,” Sawyer says. “You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering…What did you do?” After Spears effectively dodges the question by saying she has no ill-will against her ex, Sawyer then shows the singer a quote from the then-first lady of Maryland, who says that because she feels Spears' “sexualised image” didn’t meet the expectations of “mothers in this country,” if she "had an opportunity to shoot Britney Spears," she would do it. Sawyer appears to defend the comment, going on to suggest that Spears is a “bad example” for children.