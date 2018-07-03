Yet, Kayla's pre-consent and consent apps imply that someone can say yes to sex once and then it doesn't matter what happens during the actual act. And when you think about it that way, the idea of pre-consenting doesn't sound so good. "What bothers me is when these things are being sold as woman-friendly or ways to eliminate one's risk of getting raped," Dr. Brison says. "I'm not buying that." In some ways, consent apps could actually make drunk sex situations more risky. While some of the apps only require a signature, some ask people to say, "I consent to having sex with so-and-so," on video, Dr. Brison says. And if a predator has a video of their partner consenting beforehand, it makes it almost impossible for a survivor to legally prove that they didn't want the sex to happen.