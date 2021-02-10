Why Do So Many Outfit Selfies Feature This Mirror?

“I don't think anyone who isn't already a vintage interiors buff would have known anything about this mirror prior to a few years ago,” says the shop’s founder, Abigail Campbell. According to her, since the mirrors have become produced again and featured in the homes of celebrities, they have become inescapable on social media — this despite the fact that they’re quite the investment piece, with prices starting at around $10,000 “All of this fame has turned the Ultrafragola into somewhat of a status symbol,” she says, comparing it to an It bag, an apt replacement, given how we are more likely to be broadcasting the contents of our home rather than our actual bags.