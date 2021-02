If Netflix's Firefly Lane feels like it could be a true story , that's because the show was inspired by the life of author Kristin Hannah. In 2008, she published the novel of the same name that the show is based on. It's her childhood in the '70s in Snohomish, Washington and her college days at the University of Washington that she drew on for the setting of the book, according to UW Magazine. So it's not so much the plot that is true to life, but rather the location, the places young Tully Hart (Ali Skovbye) and Kate Mularkey (Roan Curtis) go, the clothes they wear, the music they listen to.