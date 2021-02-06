One scene in particular that is inspired by Hannah's childhood is when Tully and her mother Cloud (Beau Garrett) relocate to Snohomish in their VW van. That's what happened in Hannah's early years, too. According to UW Magazine, her family relocated to Washington from California in 1968, driving up the coast in their VW van until they found a place that felt like home. "Everyone in the van found something they liked in the Pacific Northwest," Hannah told the magazine.