When Druckman started out, she had just 1,100 followers and aspirations to become an actress. She was working at a Lululemon in Los Angeles and struggled to book any auditions beyond small short films. Then came the call. “They told us, ‘You've been casted to become an influencer and our goal is to give you guys a million followers,’ Druckman tells Refinery29 over the phone. “I remember my jaw dropping like, What? That doesn't happen to me.” As you watch Druckman dive headfirst into the influencer life, however, you can tell that she’s a natural. She’s game for all the over-the-top and zany shoots offered to her, and takes every task seriously. It seems like she’s even enjoying building up a following — either that or she’s a pretty good actress, which, according to Druckman, was exactly her goal. “Honestly, I looked at the whole thing as an acting role and a job. And when it comes to any job, if I'm still selling stretchy pants or I'm putting on a character, I want to do it to the best of my ability and follow through,” she said. In fact, she said that after growing her follower count, she started receiving many more auditions, and was even treated differently by casting directors because of her “online fame.”