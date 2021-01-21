This New HBO Documentary Aims To Make Normal People Fake Famous

In the clip, we see the social experiment gain traction, as the people chosen to be "fake famous" enjoy all the perks of being an influencer, including being invited to prestigious events and getting free stuff. However, we also see the struggle that inevitably comes with it — stress, dissociation, and unease — revealing just how artificial the behind-the-scenes of influencer life can be. At the end of the trailer, one of the subjects sits in a set made to look like a private jet: "There's so much that goes in to portraying something that's not really there," he says. "It's a complete circus."