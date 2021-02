The Banned Royal Documentary That The Queen Hates Was Leaked On YouTube

Most reactions to the film were positive — it was reportedly viewed by 40 million people worldwide , including 68% of the British public — but Royal Family didn’t exactly have the intended results. While it did cast the Queen in a new light by giving the world to see her has a doting mother and wife, there were some who felt like the documentary had exposed too much, stripping England’s oldest establishment of its mystery. Naturalist and close friend of the Royal Family David Attenborough even accused director Richard Cawston of “killing the monarchy.” It didn’t take long before Queen Elizabeth began to be concerned by the idea of sharing the details her personal life, within three years of its release, Royal Family was prohibited from being viewed without the Queen’s consent.