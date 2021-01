Thursday is a good day to meditate on how we'd like to create more satisfaction from your relationships, as charming Venus forms a conjunction with powerful Pluto. This transit offers a double whammy of emotional energy: We're able to attract others with ease, and we're especially sensitive to each other's feelings. We should act and speak with honesty to build strong relationships during this transit, and not be afraid to create healthy boundaries. We're craving the spotlight on Thursday as well, as the emotion-ruling Moon waxes full in proud Leo . Feelings will run high as the Moon creates a square against innovative Uranus and fiery Mars, so we’ll have to do our best to manage any drama that arises with grace. The Moon will also oppose lucky Jupiter and rule-making Saturn, making it a day of jumping through hoops to make others happy. Here’s where those boundaries come in handy again: We can't please everyone, and that's okay. Later on in the day, we'll be feeling more optimistic about our goals as the ego-ruling Sun forms a conjunction with bountiful Jupiter. It's a beautiful transit to reach out to someone who needs a helping hand and encourage others. But we’ll have to try to be mindful of our words, lest we come off as boastful or braggy.