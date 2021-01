It's a classic rags-to-riches story, but without its naiveté — that is to say, more Parasite than Slumdog Millionaire . However, despite exploring the very real issues of class and virtue, the story itself is entirely fictional. The White Tiger is an adaptation of the 2008 fiction novel of the same name by author Aravind Adiga. That year, the book was a New York Times bestseller and won the Man Booker Prize . Even though the plot and characters are made up, Adiga has said he was inspired by "young men he met" as he travelled around India.