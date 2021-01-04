5 Black Women Share What They’re Demanding From 2021

On turning 30 in a pandemic: The first half of 2020, I was depressed. I was turning 30 and I had all these expectations. I was like, Well, at 30, I always saw myself doing this. I was in a relationship headed towards marriage and in 2020 that broke apart. Leading up to my birthday, I thought, Okay, there's no way I'm going to have a baby and get married in two months. I had to face that realisation that what I had pictured for myself was not going to happen. Once my birthday hit, it was like a rebirth. I let go of it all because it was gone. The picture didn't happen. And it was one of the most freeing feelings. I could've gotten married this year, but if I didn't have self love, it wouldn't even have been good. I did get married this year — to myself.