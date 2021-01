5 Black Women Share What They’re Demanding From 2021

I have a family of five—my three kids, my husband and myself— and when we realised we were going to be home for the duration of the year, doing Zoom school with our oldest and tending to our little ones in a new way because of the pandemic, I decided that I needed to be more intentional about how I was showing up for myself during this time, especially as a Black mother and a Black wife. I figured out fairly quickly that on the days that I'm not paying attention to my body, or I'm not eating well, or I'm not getting outside, or I'm not tuned into my meditation, I'm not my best. I know I need to pencil myself in, just like I pencil in the kids' activities, my work meetings, and phone calls. I'm really fortunate to be able to be home with my husband, who also works from home. Right now, we’ve been exploring how to name what we need to each other so that we can fill our cups up and then come back better than before.