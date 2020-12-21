"It was a strange decision. I journaled about it, and the reason—I'm crystal clear about this— is I wanted to share [my story] so people will know that it does not matter who you are or how famous you are; if someone reads you as trans in public, it might not be safe for you. And that is a huge, huge problem. I went public with it so that people will know and understand. I've been talking about violence against trans people my entire public life. I'm really actually over it. It's really interesting because this year, I got to a point right after June when it was just too much. I was like I can't talk about murdered trans people anymore. I just can't do it. And then this happened. I actually do believe everything happens for a reason. And when bad things happen, it's hard to embrace and understand that. So, even though I think this happened for a reason, I'm still figuring out what that reason is. But I hope sharing it the way I did when I did that people don't feel alone and [they] understand that there's a way to process something like this."