While the upcoming award show nominations may not be going our way, 2020 is already filling up with an incredible new slate of movies to make up for it. Fans of Killing Eve and Hustlers, specifically, listen up, because Promising Young Woman is literally the movie of your dreams, and its first trailer is here.
The movie is written and directed by Emerald Fennell, an executive producer and writer for Killing Eve, so the immediate parallels between the two make perfect sense. Carey Mulligan stars as a woman who seeks revenge on predatory men who take advantage of drunk women at bars by...pretending to be a drunk woman at bars. One by one, they take her home, and then she drops the act — that's where things get terrifying.
"Every week, I go to a club," Mulligan says in a voiceover. "I act like I'm too drunk to stand. And every week a nice guy comes over to see if I'm okay."
Later, she calls them out on their real intentions, and while we don't know exactly what happens next, she has a notebook with tally marks, which sure is ominous.
This wasn't always her character, Cassie's, plan. She was supposed to be a doctor, and while the trailer doesn't specifically outline what happened, we know something involving sexual assault or misconduct happened during her time at college that prompted her to totally shift gears.
"I'm not the only one who didn't believe it," Alison Brie says in the trailer, to a grimacing Cassie.
The movie also stars Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown, as if you needed any more convincing.
Promising Young Woman arrives in cinemas 17th April 2020.
